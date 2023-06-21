Pressing ahead now with additional rate increases could 'needlessly drain' momentum from the economy

Policy hasn't been restrictive long enough for effects to hit, so it's prudent to wait

Risk of waiting is that inflation rebounds, but 'that's not my baseline'

Some further slowing of labor market may be necessary for inflation to return to 2%

Bank contagion hasn't materialized

This is a strong dovish pushback from Bostic. Goolsbee earlier also sounded like he's not inclined to support a July hike.