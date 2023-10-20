- Inflation has come down a lot, should continue
- Economy has been resilient
- But business contacts say a slowdown is coming
- Not going to see a recession, inflation will go to 2%
- Don't think there will be rate cuts before middle of next year
- Economy still has a lot of momentum
- Inflation will ebb slowly; Fed will need to be cautious, patient and resolute
As always is the case, you don't really have to talk about the R-word unless there is a risk of it materialising. So, that sort of speaks for itself. But among all the major economies, it does seem like the Fed is best prepared to weather a slowdown at the moment.