A second Fed governor is speaking. FOMC member Bowman is on the wires saying:

Further interest rate increases likely appropriate with inflation "still too high."

Fed policy will need to be held at a restrictive level "for some time" to return inflation to 2% "in a timely way."

Continued risk of further increase in energy prices could reverse some of the recent progress on lowering inflation.

Economy still growing at a "solid pace," with robust consumer spending and solid job gains.

Bank lending standards have tightened but no sign of a "sharp contraction" of credit that would significantly slow the economy.

Expect progress on inflation is "likely to be slow" under current conditions, suggesting the need for even tighter policy.

It's imperative that bankers provide feedback on recent plans to toughen bank rules.

Bowman comments are a little more hawkish compared to Collins from earlier today. It is interesting she says that "further interest rate increases" - plural.