Fed's Bowman
Fed's Bowman

The topic of the speech was "Risks and uncertainty in Monetary Policy: Current and Past Considerations".

  • Eventually Fed will cut rates if inflation continues to ebb
  • Policy is appropriately calibrated
  • Inflation faces numerous upside risks
  • Expects more declines in inflation amid strong economy
  • Some jobs market vigour is tied to part-time workers and immigration
  • Expects slower progress on inflation this year
  • Inflation faces numerous upside risks
  • While not likely, it is possible Fed may have to hike again to cool inflation

I thought she might be more hawkish but this isn't really pushing back against the market or any different from what Powell has been saying.