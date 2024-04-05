Fed's Bowman

The topic of the speech was "Risks and uncertainty in Monetary Policy: Current and Past Considerations".

Eventually Fed will cut rates if inflation continues to ebb

Policy is appropriately calibrated

Inflation faces numerous upside risks

Expects more declines in inflation amid strong economy

Some jobs market vigour is tied to part-time workers and immigration

Expects slower progress on inflation this year

While not likely, it is possible Fed may have to hike again to cool inflation

I thought she might be more hawkish but this isn't really pushing back against the market or any different from what Powell has been saying.