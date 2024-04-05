The topic of the speech was "Risks and uncertainty in Monetary Policy: Current and Past Considerations".
- Eventually Fed will cut rates if inflation continues to ebb
- Policy is appropriately calibrated
- Inflation faces numerous upside risks
- Expects more declines in inflation amid strong economy
- Some jobs market vigour is tied to part-time workers and immigration
- Expects slower progress on inflation this year
- While not likely, it is possible Fed may have to hike again to cool inflation
I thought she might be more hawkish but this isn't really pushing back against the market or any different from what Powell has been saying.