- Like Williams, Feds Bowman does not make comments on monetary policy or economic conditions in the US
On bank regulation, Bowman says:
- Targeted adjustments to banking regulation should be considered
- She is extremely concerned about casting aside tiering of bank regulation, shifting from tailoring is the wrong direction
- Tailoring bank regulation and supervision based on the size and risk profile of banks is critical
- Repeat call for Fed to engage an independent 3rd party to review bank failures
- Using bank failures as a pretext to push for unrelated changes to bank regulation should be avoided