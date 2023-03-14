Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term Board Governor Michelle Bowman is speaking on:

"The Innovation Imperative: Modernizing the U.S. Banking System"

says:

Banking system has strong capital and liquidity and the Fed board is carefully monitoring developments

US banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation

Does not comment on monetary policy, economic outlook in her prepared remarks

Before Monday this may well have passed by without much attention but, well, ya know :-D

As a Governor at the Federal Reserve Bowman is a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The next meeting of the Committee is March 21 and 22.