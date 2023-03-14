Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman is speaking on:

"The Innovation Imperative: Modernizing the U.S. Banking System"

  • Banking system has strong capital and liquidity and the Fed board is carefully monitoring developments
  • US banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation

Does not comment on monetary policy, economic outlook in her prepared remarks

Before Monday this may well have passed by without much attention but, well, ya know :-D

SVB

As a Governor at the Federal Reserve Bowman is a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The next meeting of the Committee is March 21 and 22.