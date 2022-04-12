>
Fed's Brainard: Getting inflation down our most important task
The yet to be confirmed Vice Chair speaking:
The Fed's Brainard is speaking in an interview with the WSJ and says:
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving topline inflation, especially energy
- Most focused on core inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term for assessing the path of monetary policy
- Welcome to see moderation in core goods inflation
- I will be looking to see if we continue to see moderation in inflation in months ahead
- Labor market and economy overall has been very strong demand
- Getting inflation down our most important task
- Encouraging in last few months of employment reports is we are seeing a rebound in participation rate
- Room to run on participation rate
- I expect demand to moderate
- There will be spillover from slower growth abroad, less stimulus from fiscal side
- Recovery can be sustained even as we bring inflation down
- Fiscal support will be a substantial drag this year
- On supply side, we expect to see continued improvement in labor force participation
- Plenty of room for businesses to reduce number of job openings
- I dont see Fed tightening policy as not being consistent with bringing inflation down and sustaining recovery
- Russia's invasion is a risk to upside inflation, downside on economic activity
- The longer the war persists, the greater the potential the risks to upside on inflation, and downside on growth
- China's zero Covid policy has potential to lengthen out supply chain constraints
- China is just another set of inflationary shock that is hitting the economy
- It is too early to have great confidence in what post pandemic, war new normal will be for US economy
- We need to see how economy evolves
- Fed is committed to bring inflation back to art 2% goal
- We are committed to keeping inflation expectations are anchored
- It will take more time than anybody would have thought for employment to go back to pre-Pandemic norms
- Reductions in balance sheet could come as soon at June after the decision made in May
