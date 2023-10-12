Fed's Collins

Fed is at or near the rate hiking cycle

Too soon to take prospect of additional hike off the table

Bond yield rise likely reduces need for near-term Fed hike

Latest CPI underscores uneven progress towards 2%

Current monetary policy phase calls for patience

Too soon to say inflation on sustainable path towards 2%

Sees only limited progress on lower core services ex-housing inflation

Sees evidence the labor market is rebalancing

I think this is a great summary of where the core of the Fed currently stands and it aligns with market thinking right now. Where the divergence starts is next year and whether higher rates bite and how hard.