More rate hikes needed to deal with 'too high' inflation

US central bank will need to get rates up and potentially hold them there for a long period

She is optimistic that the Fed can get inflation down and achieve a soft landing

She is aware there are many risks, including negative economic outcomes

These comments are annoying because they don't answer the main question: How much higher dose the Fed need to hike? Collins is still new at the Fed so it's not fair to push too hard on the point but the question is where does the Fed stop hiking and start holding?