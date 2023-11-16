Fed Gov. Lisa Cook

Fed's Cook is on the wires saying:

I believe that a soft landing is possible

Risks are two-sided, must balance risk of not tightening policy enough against risk of doing too much

There’s a risk that continued demand momentum could slow pace of disinflation

Small business conditions, housing sector. Lower-income households may be signaling loader stress ahead

Also attentive to risk of renewed global economic shocks, including geopolitical and muted growth in China, Europe

Fed policies have spillovers abroad

Concurrent global central bank tightening may mean each central bank need do a bit

Supply chain improvements, drop in commodity prices has also helped inflation's fall

Increased multifamily housing supply will contribute to the expected further reduction in inflation

Labor supply, demand coming into better balance

Lisa Cook is a Governor on the Federal Open Market Committee and as such as a permanent vote for policy..

The last tightening has been priced out of the market for 2023 after the CPI. The focus is now on rate cut probabilities. March has a 35% probability of a cut, while May is up to 68%.