  • CPI report on Thursday was a reminder that we have work to do on inflation
  • CPI shows inflation is not cooperating
  • Labor market is cooling
  • Today's retail sales report another sign of some cooling
  • We will have to be data dependent on rate hikes
  • We are working in a global economy, lots of uncertainty and risks
  • No doubt that we need more restrictive policy
  • We are rightening into a strong economy
  • I still think SEP projections are really reasonable
  • Too much uncertainty for it to be prudent to write down exact rate hike path

Daly is a mouthpiece for Powell and the comment about CPI being a lagging indicator is somewhat of a sign that 100 bps isn''t coming on Nov 2. It's currently priced at 13%.