CPI report on Thursday was a reminder that we have work to do on inflation

CPI shows inflation is not cooperating

Labor market is cooling

Today's retail sales report another sign of some cooling

We will have to be data dependent on rate hikes

We are working in a global economy, lots of uncertainty and risks

No doubt that we need more restrictive policy

We are rightening into a strong economy

I still think SEP projections are really reasonable

Too much uncertainty for it to be prudent to write down exact rate hike path

Daly is a mouthpiece for Powell and the comment about CPI being a lagging indicator is somewhat of a sign that 100 bps isn''t coming on Nov 2. It's currently priced at 13%.