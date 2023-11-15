Mary Daly

Recent data showing falling inflation “very, very encouraging”

Refused to rule out rate hikes, said they should be “thoughtful, take our time, not rush to judgment and not make declarations”

“We have to be bold enough to say ‘we don’t know’ and bold enough to say ‘we need to take the time to do it right’.”

“What I worry about is that without a sufficient amount of information about whether we’re really on that disinflationary process that brings us back to 2 [per cent], we have to ‘stop-start’"

A stop-start would hurt credibility

Indicated little concern about sharp fall in yields recently

“None of the concerns that I’m hearing are really about a dire, fall-off-the-cliff economy."

Rate cuts are “not happening for a while”

This isn't the strongest push-back against the market, which is currently pricing in zero chance of a Fed hike going forward.