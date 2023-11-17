Fed's Daly

Patience needed, measured adjustments

Fed uncertain if current economic dynamics are 'remnants' of pandemic recovery or the new normal

Fed not certain if inflation is on track to 2%

Fed unsure about length of policy lags

Debates are no centred on what constitutes sufficiently restrictive and how long to maintain that stance

She's not pushing at all to keep a Dec/Jan hike on the table. The Fed messaging is shifting towards keeping the market from pricing in rate cuts. That said, the market is priced for an 80% chance of a cut on May 1 or sooner.