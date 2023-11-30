Mary Daly

Daly is a mouthpiece for Powell and her comments aren't quite as dovish as some others we've heard this week. The real question about the Fed is whether they will adopt a more-neutral or explicitly-neutral stance are the upcoming meeting but she doesn't sound like she is there yet (though she isn't far off).

'Should take our time now and remain vigilant'

Need to better understand what's happening with the economy and inflation

Latest data is encouraging

I'm not thinking about rate cuts at all right now

Economy needs to cool down a little more

Further rate hikes are not our 'base case'

Hearing more and more it is harder for companies to pass along price hikes

People's fear of recession has faded into the background

The US dollar is continuing to rise on these comments, which may be a preview of what Powell says on Friday.