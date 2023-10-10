Did she not get the memo?

Daly speaking

Decline in goods inflation has been an easy win, and not largely due to the Fed's rate hikes

Just starting to see improvement in non-housing services inflation, need more of it

We have more work to do, inflation is still high

Fed policy is helping supply and demand get into a better balance

In future could see the nominal neutral rate go to 2.5%-3%

The new normal may be a little different, but probably won't be a gigantic reset

I don't manage markets, I watch them for information

If bond yields are tight, that could be the equivalent of another rate hike

The risks to the economy are more balanced

We need to get inflation down to fully balance the economy

Mary Daly is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.