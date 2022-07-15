In November, Daly sharply pivoted to a more-hawkish stance and Powell later strongly suggested that comments from her were a message from him. He said something along the lines of "those comments weren't an accident".

So Daly is a mouthpiece for Powell and that's how her comments today should be taken.

That said, we heard from her already late Wednesday when she said her most favoured response is a 75bp rate hike but that 100 bps was possible. We'll see if she refines that message today.

The implied odds of 100 bps are down to 16%.