SF Fed President Mary Daly
  • We need to see how long to leave rates where they are
  • Inflation is coming down. It's bumpy and slow
  • No urgency to adjust Fed funds rate
  • We are making progress

There isn't much of a signal in these comments.

  • There is a real risk of cutting rates too soon
  • If we lock inflation at this level, it's a 'toxic tax'
  • We want to fully bring inflation back to 2%
  • Economy is improving, there is a path where interest rates start to adjust this year, just not there yet
  • Three cuts is a reasonable baseline this year
  • Projection of 3 rate cuts is not a promise