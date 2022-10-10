Chicago Fed president Evans to retire in 2023

The outgoing Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans is speaking and says:

  • US can lower inflation relatively quickly without recession or large increase in unemployment
  • sees target rate needing to rise a bit above 4.5% by early next year and remaining there as Fed takes stock
  • Fed needs to carefully and judiciously navigate to reasonably restrictive policy rate
  • many risk could derail Fed hopes for soft landing including Ukraine war, slow supply improvement, Covid, and monetary policy either not fixing inflation or weighing more than expected on jobs
  • without a period of restrictive policy to restrain demand, inflation would not fall to anything near 2% target
  • may be that labor shortages are having an unusually large influence on inflation which could allow fast improvement on inflation as economy calls
  • good news that longer horizon inflation expectations have generally remained within range consistent with 2% target