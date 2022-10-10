Chicago Fed president Evans to retire in 2023

The outgoing Chicago Fed Pres. Charlie Evans is speaking and says:

US can lower inflation relatively quickly without recession or large increase in unemployment

sees target rate needing to rise a bit above 4.5% by early next year and remaining there as Fed takes stock

Fed needs to carefully and judiciously navigate to reasonably restrictive policy rate

many risk could derail Fed hopes for soft landing including Ukraine war, slow supply improvement, Covid, and monetary policy either not fixing inflation or weighing more than expected on jobs

without a period of restrictive policy to restrain demand, inflation would not fall to anything near 2% target

may be that labor shortages are having an unusually large influence on inflation which could allow fast improvement on inflation as economy calls

good news that longer horizon inflation expectations have generally remained within range consistent with 2% target