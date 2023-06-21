- Decision last week was a close call for me
- It is a perfectly appropriate to have a reconnaissance mission now
- Trying to figure out if we have done enough, how much more needs to be done
- Over next several months will get some markers on do we have a handle on inflation
- Job numbers are extremely robust
- At the same time hours worked went down
- Over the next couple months will get a sense if goods inflation is coming down
- By the fall, housing inflation should begin falling
- We should be able to get yay ordinate readings on persistence of inflation, not just confusing signals
- I've not decided the right decision in July
- We failed to prevent inflation, feds forecasting like private forecasts was mistaken
- Inflation is pervasive around the world
- Feds framework is 'wait and see'
- Probably won't gain enough info in 6 weeks, but will learn more
- The lags argument is a tremendously important one
- it's worth recognizing how bizarre, unprecedented this pandemic has been
- Added to the 'weirdness' of the pandemic is the uncertain effect of credit tightening and the persistence of inflation
The more dovish comments from Goolsbee has seemed to give the dollar a push lower.
The EURUSD is trading to a new session highs. The USDCHF, USDCAD and NZDUSD are also trading to new extremes (lower USD) for the day.