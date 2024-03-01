Fed's Goolsbee

We have to keep an eye on housing

I still think we're on the path

One month is one month, you should be careful on over-indexing on one month

CNBC time and FOMC time are different timescales

We measure over months and not minutes

NY Fed measure of supply chain tightness is back to neutral but the flow-through isn't immediate

Labor force participation is higher than it was expected to be

I believe the real Fed funds rate is quite high, historically

I don't want to stay this high any longer than we need to

He's a touch dovish here and certainly moreso than Barkin earlier.