- We have to keep an eye on housing
- I still think we're on the path
- One month is one month, you should be careful on over-indexing on one month
- CNBC time and FOMC time are different timescales
- We measure over months and not minutes
- NY Fed measure of supply chain tightness is back to neutral but the flow-through isn't immediate
- Labor force participation is higher than it was expected to be
- I believe the real Fed funds rate is quite high, historically
- I don't want to stay this high any longer than we need to
He's a touch dovish here and certainly moreso than Barkin earlier.