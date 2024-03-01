Fed's Goolsbee
  • We have to keep an eye on housing
  • I still think we're on the path
  • One month is one month, you should be careful on over-indexing on one month
  • CNBC time and FOMC time are different timescales
  • We measure over months and not minutes
  • NY Fed measure of supply chain tightness is back to neutral but the flow-through isn't immediate
  • Labor force participation is higher than it was expected to be
  • I believe the real Fed funds rate is quite high, historically
  • I don't want to stay this high any longer than we need to

He's a touch dovish here and certainly moreso than Barkin earlier.