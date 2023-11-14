Fed's Goolsbee

Chicago Fed Pres. Austen Goolbee speaking to a Detroit economic club event, said:

Inflation progress continues, economic growth has been strong, labor markets and vibrant.

This year could see the fastest non-war related one-year fall in US CPI inflation in a century, with an unemployment rate that never gets above a 4%.

He attributed this unusual situation to factors such as a rebound in supply following COVID-19 disruptions, increased productivity, and well-anchored inflation expectations.

Still have a way to go before US central banks a 2% inflation goal reached.

Positive supply development allows blockbuster economic growth without added inflationary pressure.

He is more concerned about possible external shocks than about the economy overheating.

Central bank should focus its attention mostly on inflation data.

Key to further progress on inflation is housing, there will be some bumps.

Goolsby is more of a dove. He currently is a 2023 voter (but will not be a rotor in 2024