Fed Goolsbee

He was teed up for a question on May in the first question, which sounded a bit like a plant after he said the Fed still needed to hike a 'bit' in his first speech this week. Here, he's walking that back a bit and putting it more on data dependence. That said, the market is pricing in an 80% chance of a hike on May 3, so this little bit of pussyfooting isn't going to change anything.