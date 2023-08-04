Austan Goolsbee
  • Jobs market cooling a bit but still extremely strong
  • Goods inflation has been tough to bring down
  • Highlights improvements in US productivity as disinflationary
  • Fed has to be patient, monetary policy has lags
  • Question should be: How long are we going to stay at these levels, not about when the next hike will be
  • Holding rates at these levels is increasing restriction
  • We have been getting promising numbers on inflation

Between Goolsbee and Bostic there isn't much angst about the higher wage number today but that's not a big surprise given their dovish leanings.