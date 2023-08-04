Jobs market cooling a bit but still extremely strong

Goods inflation has been tough to bring down

Highlights improvements in US productivity as disinflationary

Fed has to be patient, monetary policy has lags

Question should be: How long are we going to stay at these levels, not about when the next hike will be

Holding rates at these levels is increasing restriction

We have been getting promising numbers on inflation

Between Goolsbee and Bostic there isn't much angst about the higher wage number today but that's not a big surprise given their dovish leanings.