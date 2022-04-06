Philadelphia Fed President Harker

The highlights from the March 29 speech were:

interest rate hikes to be deliberate, methodical

there are some signs of supply chain troubles are finally easing

sees potential for significant uptick in service sectors states that had toughest pandemic rules

sees GDP growth declined to 2% – 2.5%

In 2022 sees inflation at 4%

This deliberate and methodical talk has been doing the rounds and it's tough to square with pricing for 50 basis points. We get the FOMC minutes later and we will be carefully watching for signals about how hotly they debated 50 bps last time.