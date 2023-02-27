Philip Jefferson
Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson
  • Important to get back to 2% inflation to allow sustained economic gains
  • People do better when there are periods of low and sustained inflation
  • Pandemic has had a substantial impact on labor supply

So far these are mundane comments but we'll update live.

More:

There's a dovish tinge to dismissing one inflation point but there's also resolve here and I don't think anyone is ruling out 6% rates.