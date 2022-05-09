- As energy prices stay higher longer, investors will see a good place to deploy capital
- Bad news is weighing on supply chains and inflation
- The Fed will change its approach if data comes in differently
- We have a strong job market
- Maybe there's some evidence of inflation softening just a hair
- There's a lot of room for home prices to slow down without falling
- We could see some softer wage growth to try to get to a more-sustainable environment
- By the measure of 30-year yields, we've removed accommodation faster than we added it in 2020
- I still think there are workers are on the sidelines that will be pulled back in
- He's quite concerned about what he's hearing about supply chains
We heard from Kashkari already on Friday.