Fed's Kashkari is speaking and says:

Fed is focused on underlying demand in the economy to get inflation down.

Americans have been spending more than at one have expected.

Housing is an area very focused on.

The big question now is how restrictive is the current Fed policy

We probably need to sit here for a while longer to figure out where inflation is headed.

Fed's balance sheet runoff is going well

Fed is committed to 2% inflation goal

With higher US government debt, it might take higher borrowing costs in the near term to achieve 2% inflation.

His view is that Bitcoin has little practical use. Not an investment vehicle or a currency

Reiterates skepticism for the value of central-bank digital currency

Kashkari is not a voting member in 2024. He has been more hawkish of late.