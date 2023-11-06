more to come
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari in the Wall Street Journal (gated)
- “Undertightening will not get us back to 2% in a reasonable time,”
- has concerns about inflation “ticking up again. That’s what I’m worried about.”
- some prices and wages data indicate that inflation could be “settling somewhere north of 2%, and that would be very concerning to me.”
- said that he needed more information to come to a firm decision on interest-rate steps moving forward. “I am not ready to say we are in a good place,”