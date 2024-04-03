Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler.

Headlines via Reuters:

My policy rate expectation is consistent with March FOMC meeting policymaker projections

If disinflation and labor market conditions proceed as i am currently expecting, then some lowering of the policy rate this year would be appropriate

Expect disinflationary trend to continue

Policy is currently restrictive, and my baseline expectation is that disinflation will continue without a broad economic slowdown

Such an outcome is not assured

Inflation progress has sometimes been bumpy

Annual core PCE at 2.8% represents 'considerable progress' but is still 'meaningfully above' Fed's 2% target

Data on new tenant rent agreements suggest that housing inflation broadly will continue to cool

Continued disinflation will indeed require further progress in housing and non-housing services

Labor market has moved into better balance

Suspect strong population growth 'helps resolve the puzzle' of labor market growth and strong consumption even as inflation eases

Important that wage growth be consistent with 2% inflation over time; US is moving back toward that kind of wage growth

Anchored inflation expectations are evident in consumer and business surveys

Expect consumption growth to slow some this year

Consumer spending was soft in January and February, suggesting we are on track for lower consumption growth in q1 vs second half of 2023

Expect GDP growth this year to be solid but slower than 2023 pace of 3.1%

My baseline expectation is that further disinflation can be accomplished without a significant rise in unemployment

Appears supply networks are adapting to port of Baltimore disruption

Bolding above is mine. 'Meaningfully above' doesn't sound to me like we get a rate cut in two months. But, I've been like a broken record on this (kids, ask an oldie what being a broken record means).