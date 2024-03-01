Fed's Kugler
No hint at something more hawkish here:

  • 'Cautiously optimistic' inflation will fall without job market damage
  • Fed policy actions have helped bring inflation pressures down, helped anchor inflation expectations
  • economy appears to have dodged a wage-price spiral
  • Inflation pressures have cooled significantly
  • Fed has faced less of a trade off between inflation and jobs
  • Workers and employers are better at finding each other now
  • Goods and labor shortages have declined

There's not a hawkish word here despite the higher inflation data in January. I was worried this morning after Barkin that we could see something of a coordinated push from Fed officials to warn that rates could stay higher for longer. Instead we get this and yields have crumbled.