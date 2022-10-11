Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

Fed has yet to make any progress lowering inflation

Monetary policy needs to be moved to restrictive levels

Size of Fed rate hikes will depend on economic conditions

Unemployment at 4.5% by the end of 2023, to move higher in 2024

Expects inflation to fall to 3.5% next year, to 2% by 2025

Possible shock could tip US economy to recession

The fight to lower inflation is painful but it must happen

Expects weak growth over the next couple of years

There's no hint in a pivot in these comments but Mester is generally a hawk so it's not a surprise.