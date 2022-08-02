Fed's Mester is speaking with the Washington Post.

She says:

she does not believe we are in a recession

US labor market is very healthy right now

We have not seen inflation cool at all

Growth will be below trend this year

The Fed is committed to bring inflation under control

currently you have to take Fed's models with some caution

Real important to augment models with other information

we are starting to see slow down in investment, consumer spending and housing

usually that starts happening alongside a weakening labor market, but that's still very strong

we have more work to do as we not seen a turn inflation.

Wants to see inflation to move down on a sustainable basis

we need to make sure inflation expectations don't become entrenched

price stability is the bedrock of a strong economy

we might see inflation remain high and the services economy

haven't seen anything that suggests inflation even leveling off yet

I think will see some increase in unemployment as we go through the cycle but we need that to happen to make sure we get back to price stability

we have a narrow path to not sparking a large rising layoffs

inflation is not going to come down quickly

my forecast is for below trend growth this year and probably into next year

Earlier today San Francisco Fed Pres. Daly poured water on the idea that inflation coming down saying inflation is no where near being beat. Meanwhile, the market is pricing in a decline in rates next year (see Fed protection chart below). Fed officials seem to be pushing back against this idea.

Fed's Powell after the meeting said that the Fed was more data dependent going forward.

With oil down, gas prices down, commodities down, and firms like Walmart and Target warning about higher than expected inventories, the market took the chair's word as gospel. Lower inflation readings may not have to get the CPI rate down to 2% - mathematically YoY inflation is a 12 month accumulation of one month changes so that is not going to happen. However, a string of small gains and potentially declines in MoM CPI data could see chunks of the CPI start to come off without getting to 2% for a while.

Fed funds rate outlook