Mester
Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester

This is hawkish and the market is taking it that way but Mester is usually hawkish so I don't see these comments as a surprise. However the market is differing at the moment. There is some contrast to her January 18 comments when she said "we're beginning to see the kind of actions we need to see" and that rates should rise 'a little bit' above 5-5.25%. This time she didn't specify how much higher the Fed needs to go, leaving it open ended, however she speaks again at 6 pm ET and could clarify.