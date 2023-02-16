- Jan CPI report underscores there is still more to do on cooling inflation
- Expects to make good process on lowering inflation
- Says she saw compelling case for 50 bps at the last FOMC meeting
- Fed has more work to do to control inflation
- Inflation levels remain too high
- Bigger risk is to undershoot in effort to control inflation
This is hawkish and the market is taking it that way but Mester is usually hawkish so I don't see these comments as a surprise. However the market is differing at the moment. There is some contrast to her January 18 comments when she said "we're beginning to see the kind of actions we need to see" and that rates should rise 'a little bit' above 5-5.25%. This time she didn't specify how much higher the Fed needs to go, leaving it open ended, however she speaks again at 6 pm ET and could clarify.