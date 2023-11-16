I don't have a recession in my forecast

It's been a strong and resilient economy but inflation has moved down

Term premium played a role in the rise of Treasury yields

Do data suggests things are going off a cliff in the economy

Has not assessed whether she will pencil in another rate hike in her December projections

We're currently in a very good spot for policy

We are now in a more balanced place

It's not about cutting rates, it's how long we stay in a restrictive stance, and possibly higher

She doesn't sound like she's in a mood to hike more.