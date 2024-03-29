Powell today

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is speaking at the San Francisco Fed in a moderated discussion with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. This page will be updated live with new comments as they come.

Says today's data was 'good to see'

To get confidence on inflation we want to get more good reading on inflation like the ones last year

I find it notable that he didn't highlight this report but 'last year'.

We didn't overreact to good data in H2 last year

You won't see us overreacting to the last two months' data

Risks are too sided, the first cut is a very important decision

The economy is strong, we see very strong growth

We don't need to be in a hurry to cut

We've divided our critics into equal-sized piles

Monetary policy is well-placed to react to different data

I have scheduled calls with every voter and non-voter before every meeting, sometimes twice

There is a slightly-more hawkish tone from Powell. He hasn't yet said they're on track to cut rates this year.