Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on his economic and policy outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Favors raising rates at the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting
- Increasingly confident banking stress won’t derail the economy
- Fed likely to need two more 25 basis point rate hikes this year
- Cooler CPI data is welcome but need to see if it is sustained
- Inflation has shown false dawns before
- Banking sector is strong and resilient
- While the job market has slowed, it remains very strong
- Monetary policy changes are moving through economy more quickly
- Bulk of past rate hikes already have impacted economy
- Fighting inflation remains main goal, Fed will succeed
- Jobs, economic strength gives the Fed space to hike further
Waller tends towards the hawkish end of the spectrum, its hardly surprising he is still thinking two more hikes will be needed. He argues (see above) that past rates hikes have pretty much already impacted on the economy, hence m,ore are needed.