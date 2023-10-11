Waller is refraining from following Logan and saying that higher long-term rates open the door for steady short-term rates, though he doesn't sound too far off in that thinking. It's looking more and more like the Fed will wait in November and see how the economy and markets shape up in December and beyond.

The real side of the economy is doing well

If current trends continue, inflation will basically be back to target

Fed can watch and see what happens on rates

Clearly, issuance has to have an impact on yields

When the deficit is 6% with low unemployment, it's unsustainable