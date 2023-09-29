NY Fed President Williams is a speaking and says:

Monetary policy is having the desired effects on the economy

Fed is at or near peak for federal funds rate.

Fed will need restrictive policy stance for some time to achieve goals.

Sees inflation ebbing to 3.25% this year, heading to 2% in 2025.

Future is uncertain, data will drive future policy choices.

Will still take a while for full monetary policy tightening to affect economy

Unemployment to rise just over 4% next year.

GDP should moderate next year to about 1.25%.

Inflation is still too high, price stability essential for economy.

Job market strong, current unemployment rate matches long term trend.

Job market moving into better balance.

See sample signs at inflation pressures are waning