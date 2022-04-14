Feds Williams speaking on Bloomberg TV says:
- We are seeing some early signs consumers shifting spending patterns
- Consumer shifting more to services
- Expects spending pattern to continue this year
- With very high inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term, Fed needs to focus on bringing inflation down
- Labor market basically back to almost where it was pre-pandemic
- Fed needs to move expeditiously to a more normal policy levels
- We need to get back to more neutral level, but data will guide timeline for that
- Fed needs to reverse policy actions from March 2020
- Pace of rate hikes depend on path of economy, but 50 basis points at next meeting is a reasonable option
- The neutral rate is still in low 2% -2.5% range
- Fed has to key focus on real interest rates
- We need to get real interest rates back to more normal levels by next year
- Fed may need to go above the neutral rate depending upon inflation
- Those decisions will be made as the economy evolves
- As Fed tightenings policy, underline trend in inflation will peak soon and come down later this year
- Fed has to percent inflation goal, does not want to move above that
- Our monetary policy tool of interest rates is suited to current imbalances in the economy
- We need to get job openings down to a level consistent with maximum employment
- We can achieve a soft landing
- Fed is in a good place with monetary policy
- On the balance sheet, I do expect we will get that underway in June if we take decision in May
The US stocks futures implying a lower opening after Feds Williams as the prices drift to the downside in premarket trading
- S&P index -12 points
- Dow industrial average unchanged
- NASDAQ index -35 points
