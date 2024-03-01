Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John William

says 2023 was an amazing year for the economy

current business cycle is not a normal one

much of what happened in the economy is a reversal of the pandemic hit

the resilience of the US economy is remarkable

the Federal Reserve is dealing a strong economy, adding lots of jobs

wants inflation back to 2% and sees progress on that

i do expect us to cut interest rates later this year

doesn't see sense of urgency to cut rates

rate hike is not part of base case