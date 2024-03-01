Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John William
- says 2023 was an amazing year for the economy
- current business cycle is not a normal one
- much of what happened in the economy is a reversal of the pandemic hit
- the resilience of the US economy is remarkable
- the Federal Reserve is dealing a strong economy, adding lots of jobs
- wants inflation back to 2% and sees progress on that
i do expect us to cut interest rates later this year
doesn't see sense of urgency to cut rates
rate hike is not part of base case
current outlook doesn't suggest another hike is needed