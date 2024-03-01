Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John William

  • says 2023 was an amazing year for the economy
  • current business cycle is not a normal one
  • much of what happened in the economy is a reversal of the pandemic hit
  • the resilience of the US economy is remarkable
  • the Federal Reserve is dealing a strong economy, adding lots of jobs
  • wants inflation back to 2% and sees progress on that

  • i do expect us to cut interest rates later this year

  • doesn't see sense of urgency to cut rates

  • rate hike is not part of base case

  • current outlook doesn't suggest another hike is needed

Federal Reserve williams ny