Several participants observed that as policy moved into restrictive territory, risks would become more two-sided, reflecting the emergence of the downside risk that the cumulative restraint in aggregate demand would exceed what was required to bring inflation back to 2 percent
Participants observed that, as the stance of monetary policy tightened further, it would become appropriate at some point to slow the pace of policy rate increases while assessing the effects of cumulative policy adjustments on economic activity and inflation
Many participants indicated that, once the policy rate had reached a
sufficiently restrictive level, it likely would be appropriate to
maintain that level for some time until there was compelling evidence
that inflation was on course to return to the 2 percent objective
Most participants remarked that, although some interest-sensitive
categories of spending—such as housing and business fixed investment—had
already started to respond to the tightening of financial conditions, a
sizable portion of economic activity had yet to display much response
Participants observed that a period of real GDP growth below its trend
rate, very likely accompanied by some softening in labor market
conditions, was required.
Several participants noted that, particularly in the current highly
uncertain global economic and financial environment, it would be
important to calibrate the pace of further policy tightening with the
aim of mitigating the risk of significant adverse effects on the
economic outlook.
Members agreed that recent indicators had pointed to modest growth in spending and production