Kazuo Momma is a recent ex-Bank of Japan official, was the executive director in charge of monetary policy, and is now a senior economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies.

He says Bank of Japan board members will likely discuss whether to tweak forward guidance along with the yield curve control mechanism when they meet next, October 30 and 31.

“Japan’s long-term yields have already risen to 0.8%,”

“Even if it’s not stuck at the ceiling of 1%, it will be a topic of discussion whether the current ceiling would be reasonable if there’s more upward pressure going forward.”

Momma outlined options the bank is likely to discuss:

could raise the rate for its daily fixed rate operation from 1%

or lift its target rate for 10-year bond yields to 0.25%

could push the upper limit higher

“There won’t be an end to the negative rate and YCC in October, as they are linked to the 2% inflation target that hasn’t been achieved”