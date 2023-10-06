Kazuo Momma is a recent ex-Bank of Japan official, was the executive director in charge of monetary policy, and is now a senior economist at Mizuho Research & Technologies.
He says Bank of Japan board members will likely discuss whether to tweak forward guidance along with the yield curve control mechanism when they meet next, October 30 and 31.
- “Japan’s long-term yields have already risen to 0.8%,”
- “Even if it’s not stuck at the ceiling of 1%, it will be a topic of discussion whether the current ceiling would be reasonable if there’s more upward pressure going forward.”
Momma outlined options the bank is likely to discuss:
- could raise the rate for its daily fixed rate operation from 1%
- or lift its target rate for 10-year bond yields to 0.25%
- could push the upper limit higher
“There won’t be an end to the negative rate and YCC in October, as they are linked to the 2% inflation target that hasn’t been achieved”