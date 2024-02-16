Claudia Sahm in the Financial Times (gated).

Sahms argues that the rise of 525bp in the Fed Funds rate in 2 years, while placing the housing market under pressure, is also squeezing prices higher as people who have low, fixed-rate mortgages are unwilling to sell. New buyers face

higher mortgage rates

high home prices

a lack of homes available to purchase

Resilience in the rest of the economy is not a sure thing to continue. And credit markets and banks are under strain.

Sahm concludes:

Its hard to say where the pockets of weakness are now. but the longer rates stay high, the more the Fed risks seriously damaging the economy.

---

On Thursday we had the retail sales data from the US for January, very weak:

There were substantial revisions lower for the December and November retail sales data also. Cracks appearing?