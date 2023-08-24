Think St Louis Fed President James Bullard would shy away from the media after retiring from the St Louis Fed? Not a chance. No one loves to talk more than Bullard and he resurfaced today just ahead of Jackson Hole.

Some highlights of his interview with Bloomberg:

“I think the probabilities are that we are in a new regime that will be a higher interest-rate regime"

“Inflation is above target today. Core inflation is likely to be sticky and come down rather slowly.”

"The biggest question now is the re-acceleration in the economy" (he cited GDPNow)

“This reacceleration could put upward pressure on inflation, stem the disinflation that we’re seeing and instead delay plans for the Fed to change policy.”

"There is some talk about base effects fading and going in the other way in the second half of the year so we'll see how that goes"

I don't think there's much here to digest as Bullard was saying the same things before he left his post.