1845 GMT / 1345 US Eastern time: Bank of England, Governor, Andrew Bailey speaks 2023 Henry Plumb Memorial Lecture

Text to be published on 20 November 2023 at 6.45pm UK time

---

The Henry Plumb Memorial lectures are billed as :

bringing together key players from the agriculture sector, to speak on and debate the latest thoughts on farming, and where the industry is headed in the future. Guests include industry experts, politicians, representatives from government departments and the media. The event provides an opportunity for us all to acknowledge the role the farming community has to play, and what more can be done to support the industry.

Last year a former MI5 Director General, Baroness Manningham-Buller, spoke, calling for the UK produce as much of its own food as possible.

It'll be interesting to hear what Bailey will say on farming.