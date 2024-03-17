A weekend note from Goldman Sachs on their Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outlook, in brief:

Inflation has been firmer in recent months, but we think it is still on track to fall enough by the June FOMC meeting for a first cut

This has become less obvious though, and our inflation path for the rest of the year is now in a range where small surprises could have large consequences

We now expect 3 cuts in 2024 (vs. 4 previously), mainly because of the slightly higher inflation path

We continue to expect 4 cuts in 2025 and now expect 1 final cut in 2026