This is via the folks at eFX.

Goldman Sachs Research sees the balance of risks favoring a weaker JPY over the coming weeks.

"The US nonfarm payrolls report drove US yields higher and equities lower, a negative mix for the Yen particularly in an environment where Japanese yields are fixed. Indeed, JPY underperformed most other major currencies on the day, pushing up USD/JPY towards our 3-month forecast of 132," GS notes.

"The combination of our baseline views for 2023 of no recession, higher US yields, and the continuation of YCC in slightly different form argues for a period of renewed Yen weakness, despite the balance of risks looking more favorable for the currency given greater BoJ flexibility," GS adds.

