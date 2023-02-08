This is via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
Goldman Sachs Research sees the balance of risks favoring a weaker JPY over the coming weeks.
- "The US nonfarm payrolls report drove US yields higher and equities lower, a negative mix for the Yen particularly in an environment where Japanese yields are fixed. Indeed, JPY underperformed most other major currencies on the day, pushing up USD/JPY towards our 3-month forecast of 132," GS notes.
- "The combination of our baseline views for 2023 of no recession, higher US yields, and the continuation of YCC in slightly different form argues for a period of renewed Yen weakness, despite the balance of risks looking more favorable for the currency given greater BoJ flexibility," GS adds.
----
USD/JPY chart is mine, the line on it is mine, and I am sure ForexLive traders can do better than me, in the comments please folks!