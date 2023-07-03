Goldman Sachs has affirmed they continue to expect US core inflation to decline in 2023:

we continue to believe that core PCE inflation will fall sharply (in 2023)

we (have) lowered our core PCE inflation forecast for December 2023 to 3.5% from 3.7%

(we have) left our forecast for December 2024 unchanged at 2.4%

The difference between 3.5% and 3.5% for underlying inflation is not enough to shift the course of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Market pricing has the FOMC on track to raise rates again this month: