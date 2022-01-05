Goldman Sachs say that the FOMC Minutes released Wednesday (more here, and here ) suggest the balance sheet runoff could begin relatively quickly following the interest rate liftoff.

JP Morgan, meanwhile say:

We think the Fed “will start ‘quantitative tightening’ this September by allowing maturing assets to run off its balance sheet.

We expect the FOMC will phase in a $100bn-per-month cap on runoff .. double the maximum pace its balance sheet was reduced during 2017 to 2019.

Always fun getting a b/s runoff between analysts ....