Morgan Stanley had a very aggressive view on inflation earlier:
Now, via Goldman Sachs, analysts there are expecting a 'significant' fall for inflation in 2023. Forecasting the rate of core PCE from 5.1% currently:
- to 2.9% by December 2023
Morgan Stanley had a very aggressive view on inflation earlier:
Now, via Goldman Sachs, analysts there are expecting a 'significant' fall for inflation in 2023. Forecasting the rate of core PCE from 5.1% currently:
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read